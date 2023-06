WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Wednesday, June 21, 2023!

Wednesday is looking to be another hot, humid day.

There will be some scattered clouds throughout the day and possibly a couple of isolated storms later in the day into the night.

Excessive heat warnings are still in effect, with heat indexes up to 110 and 115 degrees across Texoma.