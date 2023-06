WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Thursday, June 22, 2023!

Thursday and Friday bring a break from the extreme heat with highs only in the low 90s. The humidity is lower than it has been as well, but it will still be muggy.

For the next few days, the chance for late-night storms continues.

Temperatures make their way back into the triple digits Saturday and throughout next week.