WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Wednesday, June 28, 2023!

Wednesday is expected to be the hottest day of the week, with temperatures over 110 degrees across Texoma.

Excessive Heat Warnings and Advisories are in place in most counties of Texoma, so make sure you’re staying hydrated, and stay inside or somewhere cool if you can.

The humidity is a bit lower, so the heat index is not as high. However, overall temperatures are hotter.