WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Thursday, June 29, 2023!

The temperatures for Thursday afternoon are still going to be in the triple-digits, with a high of 106 in places across Texoma.

The heat index is not quite as high as the past few days because humidity is lower.

A “cold” front will come through the area over the weekend, bringing temperatures into the 90s and keeping them there through the next week.