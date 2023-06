WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Friday, June 2, 2023!

Friday will still be warm, with highs in the upper 80s and a lot of humidity staying in the area.

A storm system in the western part of Texoma is likely to generate some showers and storms, but that should stay west.

Rain chances continue through the weekend, and temperatures will be in the low 80s.