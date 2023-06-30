WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Friday, June 30, 2023!

The last day of June will be the last day of triple-digit temperatures for a few days. The high will get up to 101 degrees.

The best rain chances will be later Friday night into the morning Saturday. The first half of Saturday will have the best chance for a few showers and storms, but small rain chances linger throughout Tuesday.

Over the weekend, temperatures will be in the upper 80s and mid 90s.