WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Wednesday, June 7, 2023!

Wednesday afternoon temperatures are going to get up near the 90s and stay in the upper 60s overnight.

There is a chance for a couple of spotty showers and storms for part of the afternoon, but most of the day is expected to be dry.

Temperatures will likely stay in the 90s throughout the next week.