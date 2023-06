WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Thursday, June 8, 2023!

Thursday morning showers broke up to let the sun through. The day will have a mix of clouds and sunshine, but rain isn’t likely again until later in the day.

The high for the day is 90 degrees, and temperatures will heat up over the next few days into the upper 90s.

Saturday has a higher chance of severe weather in central and eastern parts of Texoma.