WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Friday, June 9, 2023!

The weekend will be warm and mostly dry, with a chance for a couple of showers and storms late Friday and through the day Saturday.

For Friday through the weekend, temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s with a UV index up to 10.

Temperatures will cool down a bit on Monday, but next week is expected to heat back up to possibly triple digits.