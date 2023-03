WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Friday, March 10, 2023!

Friday will have less clouds and will climb up into the low 60s, with overnight lows only dropping to the 50s.

This weekend, Saturday will warm up all the way to the 80s before cooling down quickly back into the 50s on Sunday.

Don’t forget that Sunday morning at 2 a.m., the clocks will jump forward an hour.