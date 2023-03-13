WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Monday, March 13, 2023!

Most people’s Spring Break week is not looking to be a very warm week. Monday and Tuesday see chances of scattered showers and some possible storms on Thursday.

Temperatures for Monday will be in the low 50s and stay that way for most of the week except Wednesday and Thursday.

The day will be cloudy, with scattered showers possible in the southern counties of Texoma. The high is only 51, and overnight temperatures will drop down to the mid-30s.