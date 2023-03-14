WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Tuesday, March 14, 2023!

By the afternoon, some sunshine will be back with a high of 53 degrees. The overnight temperature will drop back down to the 40s.

We have the chance for a few scattered showers Tuesday and maybe even some wintry mix in the morning before getting a break from rain on Wednesday.

Storms will be possible Thursday, especially across eastern Texoma. There is a chance the weather on Thursday could turn severe.