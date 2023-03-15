WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Wednesday, March 15, 2023!

More sun, more warmth and more wind are expected for the day Wednesday. The area will have a mix of clouds and sunshine with a high of 67 degrees for the afternoon.

Lawton is under a wind advisory until 1 a.m. Thursday. The rest of Texoma will also have winds, just not up to wind advisory criteria.

A storm system moving toward Texas means likely storms on Thursday. Some of the area has a chance of severe weather.