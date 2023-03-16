WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Thursday, March 16, 2023!

For Thursday, most of Texoma is under a wind advisory. Wind speeds this afternoon could be in excess of 35 miles per hour, with some possible getting up to 50 or 60 mph.

Storms will sweep through the area in the afternoon. The threat of severe weather to the east of Wichita Falls is slight to enhanced risk. West of Wichita Falls, the threat is only marginal.

Temperatures across Texoma will range from the 60s to the upper 70s today.