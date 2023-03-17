WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Friday, March 17, 2023!

Cold weather is back for St. Patrick’s Day this Friday. There will be less wind and more sun across Texoma in the afternoon, but the high temperature will stay in the 50s.

The wind speeds are still a bit high for the morning, but they’ll drop back down to 5 to 10 miles an hour as it gets closer to 4 p.m.

Temperatures will stay cool into the weekend, with overnight freezes expected for Saturday and Sunday mornings.