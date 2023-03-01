WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Wednesday, March 1, 2023!

The temperatures for the first day of March will be a bit cooler than the past few days, with the high in the mid-60s.

Clouds will be hanging around throughout the day and will break up for part of the afternoon before coming back tonight.

Thursday is expected to be more active, and possibly severe storms could begin around noon out of the southwest. The storms bring a chance of hail and possible tornados in the early afternoon.