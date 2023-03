WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Monday, March 20, 2023!

Monday starts off with a cold, blustery wind. Wind speeds for the day will be up around 20 to 30 miles per hour, but gusts could get a little faster.

The skies will be partly cloudy, and the temperature will get up to 60 for the high.

Monday is expected to be the coldest day of the week, as temperatures will climb back up to the 70s and even 80s starting on Tuesday.