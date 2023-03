WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Tuesday, March 21, 2023!

The first day of spring is going to be a much warmer day. The high is 79, with the lows only a little lower in the 60s.

A few scattered showers started the morning, but they’ll clear up throughout the morning.

There’s still some wind hanging around, with winds from 15 to 20 miles per hour, but a few spots could reach up to 25 or 30 mph.