WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Wednesday, March 22, 2023!

Wednesday will be even warmer than Tuesday, with highs in the mid-80s and possibly a few upper-80s across Texoma, as well.

The day will be dry and windy with cloud cover for most of the day.

Thursday, some storms are expected later in the evening to move east across Texoma. The biggest concern with these storms will be hail and damaging winds, but make sure to stay weather aware.