WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Thursday, March 23, 2023!

Thursday will be a warm day, with temperatures in the 70s and high humidity throughout the day.

A storm system will come through the area and will generate some strong to severe thunderstorms.

Scattered storms may start to pop up around 2 p.m., but the majority of storms will develop later in the evening and into tomorrow morning. The biggest risk is likely to be hail and damaging wind gusts.