WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Friday, March 24, 2023!

Following a rainy Thursday, Friday will be cooler, with temperatures in the 60s and a cloudy sky throughout the day.

There’s a slight chance of scattered showers with the cloud cover, but most of the stormy weather has moved east.

For the first official spring weekend, temperatures will be in the 70s, and the sun will be shining.