WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Tuesday, March 28, 2023!

Tuesday morning gets off to a cold start with temperatures across Texoma a mix of 30s and 40s. As the wind drops, the temperatures will slowly get up to the upper 50s and low 60s.

The sky throughout the day will be partly to mostly cloudy, and wind speeds will be 10 to 20 miles an hour.

Temperatures will begin to warm up Wednesday before rain and storm chances come through on Thursday and Friday.