WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Thursday, March 2, 2023!
A potent storm system is making its way into Texas. Later Thursday afternoon, Texoma could get a few thunderstorms on the strong to severe side.
Before the storm system arrives, Texoma temperatures will be a mix of 70s, and a few spots could be close to 80.
The severe thunderstorm threat will likely move across Texoma Thursday night before cooler weather on Friday.
The south and southwest parts of Texoma could start seeing thunderstorms develop around 2 p.m. before moving northeast over the next few hours.
By Friday morning, the storm system will be out of the area. The morning is going to have a cold and blustery start, with temperatures in the high 30s before the day climbs up to 62.