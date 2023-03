WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Thursday, March 30, 2023!

A thick cloud cover started Thursday morning for Texoma, making the temperatures a bit cooler than Wednesday morning.

There’s a slight chance of a couple stray showers or storms during the day, but the area will likely be dry going into the start of April.

A Red Flag Fire Weather Warning was issued for the area west of Wichita Falls and Lawton and all the way down to Archer.