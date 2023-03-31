WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Friday, March 31, 2023!

There is high fire weather danger for Texoma Friday, especially west of a line going from Lawton to Wichita Falls to Archer City. That area will have the driest air and strongest winds.

Most of Texoma will have wind speeds of 20 miles an hour or more, with some gusts getting up to 50 mph after 2 p.m.

The high for the day will be in the mid-70s across Texoma, and the rest of the weekend will stay warm as well.