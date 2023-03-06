WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Monday, March 6, 2023!

Monday morning started with a few high clouds outside, but overall, the day will be warm.

Less wind is expected during the day than the area saw over the weekend. Winds in the morning will be 10 to 15 miles per hour before dropping to between 5 and 10 mph in the afternoon.

The high for the day is 81, and the overnight temperatures will drop back down to the 50s.

As storm systems move in the northern part of the U.S., our area will likely only see scattered showers Tuesday through Wednesday.