WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Tuesday, March 7, 2023!

Tuesday will be a fairly cloudy day, with chances of storms and scattered showers as we go into the evening and overnight.

Temperatures will be cooler, only getting into the low 60s in the day. Overnight lows will drop down into the 40s, and Wednesday will be a colder day overall.

The risk of the weather turning severe is low, but keep an eye out for lightning or possibly even small hail.