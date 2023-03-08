WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Wednesday, March 8, 2023!

Wednesday morning is starting off chilly before temperatures climb into the 50s and stay there for the afternoon.

Some areas will see sunshine, but most of Texoma will have quite a bit of cloud cover. There may be some scattered showers left in the morning, and additional showers and thunderstorms could redevelop later in the day.

The risk of severe weather is slight, and rain chances will lessen for the week after Thursday.