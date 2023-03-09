WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Thursday, March 9, 2023!

Thursday morning started with a few scattered showers in Texoma before rain chances dry up for the day.

There’s a dense fog advisory for the morning that includes Graham and Jacksboro, and other areas of Texoma will likely have locally thick pockets of fog.

The seasonably cool day will get into the upper 50s and drop down into the 30s overnight.

Friday morning will have a chilly start before climbing into the low 60s. Saturday will be warmer, with temperatures climbing up into the 80s before more cool weather comes in.