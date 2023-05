WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Wednesday, May 10, 2023!

Although the morning is cloudy, not a lot of shower and thunderstorm activity is expected for the day.

Over the next couple of days and into the weekend, however, the chances of rain increase to 60% for much of the area.

The high for Wednesday will be in the low 80s and will stay there for the next couple of days.