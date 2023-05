WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Thursday, May 11, 2023!

Storms and showers were in Texoma for the morning, but they weaken before 8 a.m. More storms may fire up later in the day along the dry line.

Temperatures for Thursday and Friday will be in the low 90s before dropping into the 70s over the weekend and for the first part of next week.

Rain and storm chances stay up for the weekend, so stay weather-aware the next few days.