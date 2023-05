WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Friday, May 12, 2023!

Friday morning starts off pretty quiet overall. A cold front moving through the area later is going to ignite some afternoon storms.

There is the potential for severe storms and heavy rainfall. The storms will likely start to develop around 3 in the afternoon.

The high will get into the upper 80s and possibly lower 90s in some areas before cooling down to the 70s over the weekend.