WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Monday, May 15, 2023!

Monday will bring a mix of clouds and sunshine throughout the day. Clouds will start off the morning, but the sun will break through more as the day goes on.

There’s a chance for a couple of isolated showers and storms before Tuesday likely brings a dry day.

The high for the day is in the upper 70s, and temperatures will climb back into the 80s for the next few days.