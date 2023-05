WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Tuesday, May 16, 2023!

The high for the day will get up to 80 degrees. The overnight low will drop into the 50s, and the rest of the week will stay in the mid to upper 80s.

Storm chances return starting on Thursday and are a little more likely on Friday.

A cool front will come through to keep the weekend in the low 80s.