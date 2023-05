WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Monday, May 1, 2023!

The first day of May is shaping up to have temperatures mostly in the 70s, up to around 80 degrees in the afternoon.

Wind speeds will be low, only getting up to about 15 miles per hour in some places. There will be little cloud cover.

Temperatures for the rest of the week will range from the 70s through the 90s, so keep an eye on the forecast.