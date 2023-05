WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Monday, May 22, 2023!

The week will start off with a mix of clouds and sunshine. The chances for scattered showers remain throughout the week.

The high for Monday will be in the low to mid 80s. The humidity is expected to increase throughout the day as moisture in the area increases.

Overnight lows will drop into the 60s for the rest of the week.