WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Tuesday, May 23, 2023!

Tuesday will have partly clouded skies, with a couple of isolated showers likely around noon. The better chance for a few scattered storms will be around 5 p.m.

The high for the day will get up to 80 degrees, and the high will stay around there for the next several days.

Rain and storm chances stick around all the way through Memorial Day Weekend. The highest chance for storms will be Wednesday.