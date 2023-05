WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Wednesday, May 24, 2023!

Wednesday morning started off with some leftover showers from the overnight storms. There are a couple of lingering showers.

The rain chances are lower for the next few days, and it looks like they won’t come back up until next Monday.

The high for the day is expected to get up to 77 degrees.