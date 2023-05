WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Thursday, May 25, 2023!

Thursday morning started with scattered storms and showers. The clouds will clear away by the afternoon.

The highs for the end of the week are in the low to mid 80s. Thursday’s high is 82 degrees.

Sunday into Monday looks like the next best chance for storms in Texoma.