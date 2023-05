WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Friday, May 26, 2023!

Going into Memorial Day weekend, there are some clouds and a few scattered showers and storms hanging around the western part of Texoma.

If you live in the western area of Texoma, you have a higher chance of getting some rain Friday and Saturday. The chances will increase for the entire area on Sunday and Monday.

The highs over the weekend will be in the upper 70s to the 80s.