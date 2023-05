WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Monday, May 29, 2023!

A few scattered showers in the morning will give way to a mix of clouds and sunshine for Monday afternoon.

The storm chances for the area will drop off for a few days after the rainfall on Sunday.

The high for Memorial Day will be in the mid 80s, and the temperatures will stay around the upper 80s for most of the week.