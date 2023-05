WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Tuesday, May 30, 2023!

The afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 80s. Wind speeds will be low, and there will be little cloud cover.

Rain chances stay low until the weekend before increasing to 40% on Friday and 50% on Saturday.

Temperatures will stay in the 80s, which is right around the temperature average.