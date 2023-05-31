WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Wednesday, May 31, 2023!

The month of May will end with a day of sunny skies and a high of 90 degrees. Wind speeds will be below 15 miles per hour out of the southeast.

Wednesday morning has low chances for a few isolated showers in the western area of Texoma, but overall rain chances are low.

The chance of rain and storms will increase as we go into the weekend, and temperatures will drop back into the lower 80s.