WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Wednesday, May 3, 2023!

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are making their way through Texoma this morning. No severe weather is expected, but there has been some thunder and lightning.

The cloud cover will break up later in the afternoon and evening, so most of the day will be cloudy.

With the rain, temperatures will get into the 70s during the day.