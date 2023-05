WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Thursday, May 4, 2023!

A few scattered storms could pop up in Texoma Thursday afternoon. A dry line in the area brings the possibility, but a cap in the sky could block the formation of any storms.

The high will be in the low-80s, and the humidity is going to increase in the afternoon.

Friday, the temperature will increase up to the mid-to-upper 90s and will stay warm for the upcoming week.