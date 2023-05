WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Friday, May 5, 2023!

Highs in the 90s are going to stick around over the weekend and into next week. Some clouds will stick around Friday.

The afternoon is expected to get windy, but it will likely be a warm wind blowing through the area.

Stay weather-aware over the weekend because a dry line will be sticking around and creating the potential for storms.