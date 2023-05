WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Monday, May 8, 2023!

Monday morning starts off in the 60s, but the high will climb into the lower 90s throughout the day.

A dry line west of Wichita Falls could potentially create storms later in the afternoon, but the storms could be anywhere along the line from Throckmorton to Wilbarger Counties.

Rain chances increase starting on Wednesday, and the potential for storms sticks around over the weekend.