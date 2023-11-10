WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Friday, November 10, 2023!

The temperature is still seasonably cool for Friday through this weekend, with highs in the 60s.

The rain totals for Thursday ranged from .02 inches in Lawton to .56 inches in Burkburnett, but rain chances are back down for this weekend.

By 7 p.m. tonight, the temperature will be in the 50s and could drop into the 40s before the end of Friday Night Football, so bring a jacket to those playoffs!