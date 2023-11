WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Monday, November 13, 2023!

Monday morning started off with fog, and clouds will stick around, generated from a storm system down south.

The storm system won’t give us much rainfall, but there’s a slight chance in Texoma’s southern counties, like Young and Throckmorton.

The high for the day will get into the upper 60s before warming into the 70s for the rest of this week.