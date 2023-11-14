WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s a look at your weather headlines and 7 Day Forecast for Tuesday, November 14, 2023!

Clear skies are in the forecast for Tuesday. Sunshine will stick around for the next several days, with low rain chances expected.

Tuesday will be a bit warmer than Monday, with an expected high in the low 70s across Texoma. Temperatures will stay in the 70s through Thursday.

A cool front Thursday night will bring temps back into the 60s for the start of the weekend, with another cool front expected to bring some rain.